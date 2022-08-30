Sustainability is a universal problem, on earth and in space

The universe is expanding, and thanks to space exploration so is our understanding of it. But with more contact with outer space comes the harmful repercussions of launching tonnes of rockets, spaceships, and satellites into the cosmos. As the so-called space renaissance continues, we, as space-exploring humans, have a responsibility to make space a safe and sustainable environment.

McKinsey & Company recently partnered with the World Economic Forum to outline five actions for leaders to maximise the potential of an accessible, self-sustaining space economy. The actions are as follows:

Create and implement effective space governance

Invest resources and effort in enabling technologies and capabilities

Incentivise collaboration among nations, sectors and industries

Foster a self-sustaining industrial base

Leverage the space sector more to advance sustainability and security

From global connectivity to weather forecasting to monitoring climate change, our daily lives are increasingly being powered from services (i.e. 7,000 satellites) in outer space. Therefore, the drive to take our sustainability initiatives beyond our earthly presence, and out into the universe, is of critical importance to life on earth as well as our future prospects out in space.

The development of space technology is both a help and a hindrance for sustainability