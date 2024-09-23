Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC - One Day to Go
Tomorrow, Sustainability LIVE will be coming to Climate Week NYC, aiming to connect the world’s sustainability leaders at our exclusive summit.
During the day, attendees can look forward to networking with an abundance of industry experts, discovering plenty of sustainability strategies and crafting our sustainability plan together.
The event will dissect the most prominent topics in the industry today through a range of unfiltered discussions and interactive panels, focusing on topics such as Net Zero, AI and ESG strategies.
Join us at Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC and discover how to transform your environmental footprint.
Discover the speakers
Across the day, those attending can expect to hear exclusive keynote and fireside discussions from a range of internationally acclaimed speakers from worldwide companies, such as ABB, Citi and Verizon.
Not only will these discussions allow our exclusive speakers to share their wealth of knowledge, but they will also help inspire our attendees on how they can apply this knowledge to their future plans in the industry.
These speakers will foster connections within the industry and allow us to discover the essential ideas, strategies and plans we need for a better tomorrow.
Explore the panels
Along with a myriad of discussions, attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in some fascinating panel discussions, allowing them to have their say when exploring the most prominent topics in the industry today alongside leading executives.
Women in Sustainability
- Kristen Siemen, Vice President Sustainable Workplaces & Chief Sustainability Officer, General Motors
- Nina Elsenmann, VP, Head of ESG Strategy & Reporting, Nasdaq
- Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer, IBM
- Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer, Philip Morris International
Sustainability & ESG Strategies Panel
- Cassandra Garber, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dell Technologies
- Maurice Loosschilder, Head of Sustainability, Signify
- James Gowen, SVP Global Supply Chain & Sourcing and Chief Sustainability Officer, Verizon
- Linda Freiner, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zurich
Sustainability: Shaping the Future of Global Brands
- Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer, HH Global
- Sarah McDonald, VP of Sustainability, Haleon
The Future of Net Zero
- Tim Adamson, Chief Administrative Officer Sustainability & ESG, Citi
- Michelle T. Davies, Global Head of Sustainability, EY
- Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director, Kearney
What is Climate Week NYC?
In-person, hybrid and online, Climate Week NYC gathers over 600 activities and events throughout New York City to deliver the largest annual climate event of its kind. The event runs annually in partnership with the United Nations General Assembly, whilst also running in coordination with the City of New York and the United Nations.
This year, the week will take place between 22 and 29 September.
The week aims to highlight the incredible change that is already happening, catalyse progress and propel the transition to a green economy. Throughout the week, local decision-makers, civil society representatives, business leaders and political change-makers are all attracted to this groundbreaking event.
Every year, the non-profit international organisation, Climate Group hosts Climate Week NYC - the official program that attracts the most senior global figures in government, civil society, business and the climate sector. Throughout their work, the organisation aims to drive climate action.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 20th February 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
