Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC - One Day to Go

Discover the speakers

Across the day, those attending can expect to hear exclusive keynote and fireside discussions from a range of internationally acclaimed speakers from worldwide companies, such as ABB, Citi and Verizon.

Not only will these discussions allow our exclusive speakers to share their wealth of knowledge, but they will also help inspire our attendees on how they can apply this knowledge to their future plans in the industry.

These speakers will foster connections within the industry and allow us to discover the essential ideas, strategies and plans we need for a better tomorrow.

Explore the panels

Along with a myriad of discussions, attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in some fascinating panel discussions, allowing them to have their say when exploring the most prominent topics in the industry today alongside leading executives.

Women in Sustainability

Kristen Siemen, Vice President Sustainable Workplaces & Chief Sustainability Officer, General Motors

Nina Elsenmann, VP, Head of ESG Strategy & Reporting, Nasdaq

Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer, IBM

Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer, Philip Morris International

Sustainability & ESG Strategies Panel

Cassandra Garber, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dell Technologies

Maurice Loosschilder, Head of Sustainability, Signify

James Gowen, SVP Global Supply Chain & Sourcing and Chief Sustainability Officer, Verizon

Linda Freiner, Chief Sustainability Officer, Zurich

Sustainability: Shaping the Future of Global Brands

Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer, HH Global

Sarah McDonald, VP of Sustainability, Haleon

The Future of Net Zero

Tim Adamson, Chief Administrative Officer Sustainability & ESG, Citi

Michelle T. Davies, Global Head of Sustainability, EY

Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director, Kearney

What is Climate Week NYC?

In-person, hybrid and online, Climate Week NYC gathers over 600 activities and events throughout New York City to deliver the largest annual climate event of its kind. The event runs annually in partnership with the United Nations General Assembly, whilst also running in coordination with the City of New York and the United Nations.

This year, the week will take place between 22 and 29 September.

The week aims to highlight the incredible change that is already happening, catalyse progress and propel the transition to a green economy. Throughout the week, local decision-makers, civil society representatives, business leaders and political change-makers are all attracted to this groundbreaking event.

Every year, the non-profit international organisation, Climate Group hosts Climate Week NYC - the official program that attracts the most senior global figures in government, civil society, business and the climate sector. Throughout their work, the organisation aims to drive climate action.

