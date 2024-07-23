Sustainability LIVE London: AI in Sustainability Panel
Launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event – returns in 2024 on 10 and 11 September at the Business Design Centre in association with Schneider Electric.
Featuring at the event is the AI in Sustainability panel.
AI is making its way into every corner of life including sustainability, and is featuring as a key theme at Sustainability LIVE London 2024
We are already seeing the emergence of AI in a wide range of industries to support the management of environmental impact. Around 35% of companies worldwide now use AI services.
In this exclusive panel, explore the powerful potential of AI in driving sustainable practices. Discover how AI technologies revolutionise energy management, waste reduction, carbon footprint tracking, and more. Gain insights into cutting-edge AI applications shaping a greener future and the powerful potential of AI in driving sustainable practices.
Leaders from innovative technology companies will come together to discuss the good, the bad and the potential of AI in sustainability.
Faith Taylor, SVP Sustainability, ESG and Impact at Kyndryl
Faith Taylor is the Global Sustainability & ESG Officer for Kyndryl, an IT infrastructure services company with 230 data centres in over 60 countries and thousands of global customers.
She is responsible for building and overseeing its sustainability and ESG programs to meet its goals and strategic priorities. Kyndryl aims to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 aligned with the Science Based Target initiative and achieved Silver Certification from EcoVadis for its ESG performance placing the company in the top 25%.
Before joining Kyndryl, Faith was the Environmental Social Governance (ESG) leader for Tesla. She worked with its board, senior leadership and investors to develop strategies and policies. She was also a professor at Montclair State University (MSU) creating courses in ESG, and sustainable innovation and was a founding member of their first global human trafficking centre.
Daniel Schmid, Chief Sustainability Officer at SAP
As SAP’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Daniel Schmid has been globally responsible for sustainability at SAP SE since 2014.
Daniel started his career in CRM consulting and held various senior management positions within SAP Consulting before joining the sustainability leadership team established in 2009 to start SAP’s sustainability journey and lead the Sustainability Operations team. Schmid holds a degree in industrial engineering from the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany.
He is chair of the board of econsense, a forum for sustainable development of German business.
Adam Elman, Head of Sustainability for EMEA at Google
As Head of Sustainability for Google Europe, Middle East and Africa, Adam works at the meeting point of physical, digital and natural worlds. He coordinates with Google's real world and digital infrastructure teams – from real estate and supply chains, to data centres and products – to ensure the company is capitalising on opportunities to strategically advance sustainability.
He draws on over 17 years of experience driving sustainability at organisations including Amazon and Marks & Spencer.
A Chartered Environmentalist, Adam works as a catalyst for change, building partnerships, and identifying the practical transformations and decisions required for sustainability business in the 21st century.
Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer at IFS
Sophie has spearheaded sustainability and ESG at IFS since 2021, overseeing a multi-year strategy based around three pillars of operational excellence, supporting customers with sustainability and achieving a broader community impact.
With a background in environmental law, Sophie has worked across EMEIA, Americas and the UK in the technology and finance sectors as a sustainability practitioner and a passionate sustainability advocate.
