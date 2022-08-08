Technology can help us achieve corporate sustainability

“No Planet B: How Can Businesses and Technology Help Save the World?” is a new global study demanding that businesses improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals in order to protect the planet. Directed by Savanta Inc. in partnership with Oracle , the research suggests that global ESG issues could be solved with technology.

Surveying 11,000 people from 15 countries across the world, the report showed that 93% of people are concerned about the lack of progress in environmental and social change. 78% expressed their frustration that businesses are not doing enough to meet global sustainability aims.

The report revealed that 91% of business leaders struggle to meet ESG goals as a result of inefficient data-tracking processes and the distraction of human bias. Sustainability in business involves HR and supply chain decisions as well as financial ones.



The report also gathered attitudes towards the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and robots in efforts to improve ESG. 93% of surveyed business leaders said they thought robots would be better prepared, ethically and emotionally, to make big sustainability decisions and predict future outcomes. Robots are also less likely to make mistakes, meaning data can be analysed immediately after being collected.