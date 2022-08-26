Technology, the subject & curator of a circular economy

In our increasingly digitised world, meeting sustainability goals relies heavily on technical solutions that help businesses mitigate risk and meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. For instance, smart buildings, robotics and cloud computing are being developed to help companies manage and reduce their carbon footprint.

At the same time, the amount of energy consumed by modern technology is increasing. Research conducted by Accenture found that the carbon emissions of the information and communications technology (ICT) sector has increased from 1.5% in 2007 to 4% today. It’s expected to reach 14% by 2040. With the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), which generates an extreme amount of CO2 during deep-learning (313 tonnes for 213mn parameters), usages are set to rise even more drastically over the coming decades.

By both enhancing environmental initiatives and becoming more sustainable itself, technology has a two-sided role to play in the fight against the climate crisis.

Chris Everitt , Managing Director of refurbished tech company ArmaFone stated: “Tech giants cannot ignore the environmental movement; to do so could marginalise themselves.” With that in mind, we consider how technology companies today can contribute to the shift towards a circular economy.

Green software, net zero targets and ESG priorities in the technology industry

Accenture suggests the answer to a sustainable future lies in making technology itself more sustainable, before using it to become sustainable in all other areas. This involves:

· Using green software practices to reduce energy consumption and reach for net zero targets

· Building transparent and robust systems that protect privacy

· Making ESG a top priority in the technology industry