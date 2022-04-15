The strategic business imperatives of sustainability

Assessing carbon footprint – the first step in sound sustainability programmes

To reduce environmental impact, business leaders must first consider which actions are contributing most heavily to their carbon footprint. However, one of the most common flaws in many company sustainability pledges is the gap in how to account for emissions throughout the value chain.

While direct impacts such as company vehicles and facilities are top of mind, there are also indirect influencers that contribute to a company’s overall carbon footprint. Indirect upstream activities that leaders should consider include the outside movement of goods and employee commuting. Indirect downstream activities include the transportation and distribution of products or services, as well as the treatment of products that are at the end of their life. Downstream emissions often have the largest environmental impact, and therefore represent the largest opportunity for leaders to offset their carbon footprint.

Once business leaders identify areas making the largest environmental impact, or opportunities for quick action, they can implement policies, track progress and confirm their actions are supporting a swift reduction of carbon emissions.

The recycling potential of company-provided devices

When accounting for downstream sustainability, it’s important to consider both sold products and business assets. With the proliferation of remote and hybrid work environments, a large portion of these business assets is comprised of company-provided devices that employees have come to rely on to conduct their work from anywhere.

On average, company-provided devices are upgraded every 30 months (2.5 years). Many of them are not returned to IT. With a relatively short enterprise device replacement cycle, ensuring these devices are disposed of properly can impact the environment in a big way. Up to 80% of a smartphone can be recycled and reused in new phones or products, including metals, plastics and batteries. This can significantly reduce the amount of raw materials mined and used to create new products over time. For example, for every million smart phones recycled, over 35,000 pounds of copper can be recovered.

In addition to its environmental benefits, device recycling can also be economically beneficial for companies. Legacy devices not returning to IT can be a costly oversight. In fact, the residual value of a company-owned device from Google, Samsung and Apple was approximately US$207. This added to a total residual value of more than US$4bn in 2020. Having a strategy in place to ensure legacy devices are returned and salvaged can make both an economical impact on the company and an environmental impact within the communities the company operates in.