Top 10 smartest cities in Asia

In addition to the use of digital technologies for better resource use and less emissions, smart cities mean smarter urban transport networks, upgraded water supply and waste disposal facilities and more energy efficient buildings. Being a smart city also means having a more interactive and responsive city administration, safer public spaces and the needs of an ageing population being met.

Many cities in Asia are doing just that, but for the purposes of this article we have whittled it down to 10.

10. Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok – Thailand’s largest city – is the foremost potential smart city in the country. It was inducted into the first cohort of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) in Singapore in 2017.

The focus on smart cities is a core pillar of the government’s Thailand 4.0 initiative which aims to transform the kingdom into a high-income nation with vastly improved quality of life in urban centres.

9. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The KUALA LUMPUR SMART CITY PLAN 2021-2025 places people at the centre of initiatives, harnessing technology and data to enhance and improve its citizens’ lives.

A set of five principles has been collaboratively developed to underpin Kuala Lumpur smart city implementation: People First, Innovative, Inclusive, Purpose Driven and Agile.

Like many Asian smart cities, Kuala Lumpur is developing a smart “City Brain” initiative using Alibaba Cloud’s computing systems as well as establishing special national key economic areas and other government initiatives that will support the city’s smart objectives and help accelerate the country’s digital transformation by focusing on education and promoting cloud technologies and artificial intelligence.

8. Beijing, China

There has been heavy investment in advancing technological innovation and public-private partnerships in support of smart cities in China, including the deployment of 5G, AI, new energy vehicles, cloud computing, blockchain technology, and the internet of things. As the national capital, it’s perhaps no surprise that Beijing was one of the early smart cities in the region, and retains its place in the top 10.

7. Nagoya, Japan