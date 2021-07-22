Top 5 businesses with net-zero initiatives

Happy Net Zero Week!

The UK’s National Awareness Week for net zero runs from 17th – 23rd July 2021, promoting an understanding of what net zero is and why legislation to support it is necessary.

A net zero business is one which offsets any emissions, in order to protect the planet from rising global temperatures.

Hitachi

Headquarters: Zurich, Switzerland

Revenue: US$78bn

Hitachi joined the UN Race to Zero campaign to support the global temperature limit to 1.5°C, above pre industrial levels and to stand by its own environmental targets:

To achieve carbon neutrality at all its factories and offices, by fiscal 2030

An 80% reduction in CO₂ emissions across the company’s value chain, by fiscal 2050

“We have an environmental vision to pass on a prosperous planet to future generations”, said Alistair Dormer, Chief Environmental Officer. “To achieve our vision, we know that all of society needs to be low carbon, resource efficient and harmonized with nature.

Sky

Headquarters: London, UK

Revenue: US$18bn

In early 2020, Sky declared its commitment to become net zero carbon by 2030. Since then, the company has hit many important milestones: