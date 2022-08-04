Under the microscope: test beds for smart city technologies

NEOM is a new, smart city-state being built in Saudi Arabia. Named from a combination of the Greek word for “new” and the Arabic term for “future”, it positions itself as a "blueprint for tomorrow in which humanity progresses without compromise to the health of the planet".

The initiative emerged from Saudi Vision 2030, a plan that seeks to reduce Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, smart or what it calls “cognitive” towns and cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centres, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. The project is planned to be totally powered by renewable energy sources.

NEOM describes itself as “a hub for innovation”, where entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialise new technologies and enterprises in a groundbreaking way”. It adds that residents will embody an “international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity - all supported by a progressive law compatible with international norms and conducive to economic growth.” The project has won both criticism and praise, but as a test bed for future smart city technologies, nobody can deny that it’s one to watch.