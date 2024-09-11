We’re LIVE: Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit

Yesterday, the Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit made its return to the Business Design Centre, complete with an abundance of exclusive workshops, fireside chats, keynotes and panel discussions, which all aimed to help shape the future of sustainability.

Today, this inspirational event continues, promising plenty of unfiltered discussions, expert speakers and exciting opportunities to discover.

Sustainability LIVE London - the agenda

Acting as the global summit for sustainability leaders, the event will allow many to continue to network, explore cutting-edge strategies, and gain valuable insights from internationally acclaimed business leaders.

As well as this varied programme, yesterday marked the launch of the inaugural Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, which honoured those who ensure sustainability is at the forefront of their operations and decision making.

The awards acknowledged the significance sustainable business practices should hold in the corporate landscape, whilst also celebrating a range of businesses, individuals and organisations across 15 awards, such as Geopost, EasyCep, Anastasia Le, Sustainability Lead at The Marble Group and Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at American Red Cross.