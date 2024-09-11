We’re LIVE: Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit
Yesterday, the Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit made its return to the Business Design Centre, complete with an abundance of exclusive workshops, fireside chats, keynotes and panel discussions, which all aimed to help shape the future of sustainability.
Today, this inspirational event continues, promising plenty of unfiltered discussions, expert speakers and exciting opportunities to discover.
Sustainability LIVE London - the agenda
Acting as the global summit for sustainability leaders, the event will allow many to continue to network, explore cutting-edge strategies, and gain valuable insights from internationally acclaimed business leaders.
As well as this varied programme, yesterday marked the launch of the inaugural Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, which honoured those who ensure sustainability is at the forefront of their operations and decision making.
The awards acknowledged the significance sustainable business practices should hold in the corporate landscape, whilst also celebrating a range of businesses, individuals and organisations across 15 awards, such as Geopost, EasyCep, Anastasia Le, Sustainability Lead at The Marble Group and Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at American Red Cross.
Meet our speakers in 2024
Throughout the day, a scope of speakers shall be sparking discussions on a range of topics, such as AI, Net Zero, and the climate crisis across two stages.
Those attending the event today shall be able to hear from:
- Steven Brown, Vice President at Schneider Electric
- Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global
- Smruti Naik- Jones, Chief Sustainability Officer for North and South Europe at Deloitte LLP
- Rajeev Peshawaria, Chief Executive Officer at Stewardship Asia Centre
- Gerard Gallagher, EY EMEIA Sustainability Leader at EY
- Veronique Toully, Global Head of Sustainability at UCB
- Sam Shave, Managing Partner at Think Beyond
- Rishi Jain, Director of Impact at Liverpool Football Club
- Will Stone, Head of Social Impact & Government Engagement Strategy at NFL UK
- Rachel Bale, Global SVP of ESG Products at Mastercard
- Rahul Ghosh, Managing Director of Global Sustainable Finance at Moody’s Ratings
- Sarah Charlesworth, Group Head of Inclusion & Diversity at Inchcape
- Marcel Arsand, Director of Sustainability and Public Affairs for Beverage Packaging EMEA at Ball Corporation
- Shannon Guihan, Chief Sustainability Officer, Head of TreadRight at The Travel Corporation
- Olivia Ruggles- Brise, Vice President of Sustainability at BCD Travel
- Bex Hall, Global Head of Consulting at Sedex
- Alessandro Armillotta, CEO & Co- founder of AWorld
- Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at American Red Cross
- Ashley Lester, Global Head of Research at MSCI
Panels to attend at Sustainability LIVE London
During Day 2 of Sustainability LIVE London, four interactive panel discussions will take place, which will feature a range of expert business leaders from Rivian, HH Global, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and THG.
These panels, which shall allow thought-provoking discussions to commence, will focus on a span of topics, such as:
- The Future of Net Zero
- Women in Sustainability
- Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD)
- Sustainable Supply Chains
Workshops to attend at Sustainability LIVE London
Over the course of the day, Sustainability LIVE will be hosting to workshops, which all offer opportunities to drive sustainable change, empower many, and drive sustainable change.
- Talent, Technology & Sustainability - Shaping a Brighter Future (sponsored by Schneider Electric)
- Sustainability in Nuclear Lifestyle (sponsored by Sellafield Ltd)
Both of these events will allow attendees to gain invaluable knowledge from industry experts, to learn how to shape a more resilient future for our energy.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
