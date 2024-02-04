Why Daimler Truck is Hiring a CFO with Sustainability Focus

When it comes to the C-suite, no role is as evolutionary in recent years as the CFO.

With increased adoption of digital technologies, disruptions caused by the pandemic, and a wave of geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the Chief Financial Officer is increasingly taking a pivotal role in an organisation’s strategic agenda.

And now – as the sustainability agenda rises, CFOs are tasked increasingly with integrating sustainability into financial strategies.

This shift, driven by the roll-out of reporting regulations such as CSRD, sees the financial chief step into the spotlight and spearhead the sustainability agenda.



As Jarkho Virranta, Director of Finance Consulting at EY puts it: “With their extensive networks, in-depth understanding of data, and mastery of financial tools, CFOs can take the lead. By integrating ESG considerations into financial strategies, CFOs can drive sustainable transformation while ensuring profitability.”

This is certainly the steer for Daimler Truck Holding, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers with revenues of €50.9 billion and ambitious plans for decarbonisation.

Daimler Truck Hires CFO With a Sustainability Focus

A key player in the EV sector, with bold ambitions for carbon-neutrality, Daimler recently announced the appointment of former Siemens’ executive Eva Scherer as its new Chief Financial Officer – one with a Sustainability focus.

In making the appointment, the Daimler Truck Board considered not just “professional expertise” but also placed particular emphasis on “open-mindedness, diversity, potential and enthusiasm to drive change”, according to Joe Kaeser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Scherer, who currently serves as Siemens' Global Head of Investor Relations, has long had sustainability in her sights.

Fusing both broad financial experience and sustainability expertise, Scherer has held various leadership roles within Siemens over 20 years including as CFO for Siemens Middle East and Asia-Pacific – where she established a regional HQ in Singapore for Siemens’ building technologies division.

In this role, she landed multiple projects for Siemens including on Australia’s Greener Government Buildings programme to improve the energy efficiency of government facilities across the country.