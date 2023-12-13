Governments at previous climate talks agreed to ‘phase down’ the use of unabated coal, but the talks at COP28 have been split on the future of fossil fuels.

The debate focuses on whether to prioritise technology to abate, or capture emissions, or to focus on accelerating the shift to renewable energy.

Climate science has spoken. Removing the carbon emissions that we have already pumped into the atmosphere is necessary if we are to avoid the 1.5-degree rises in global temperature set out in the Paris Agreement.

When it comes to solutions, carbon capture and storage technology (CCS) divides the crowds.

CCS involves the capture of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from industrial processes, such as steel and cement production, or from the burning of fossil fuels in power generation. This carbon is then transported from where it was produced, via ship or in a pipeline, and stored deep underground in geological formations.

While many oil and gas producers see it as key in the transition, other world leaders say it is too risky and yet to be proven – not to mention, expensive.

Perhaps, that explains why the technology has received little attention or finance in the past, but was thrust into the spotlight ahead of COP28 UAE – with the International Energy Agency (IEA) releasing a report saying the fossil fuel industry was facing a “moment of truth”.

The report criticised oil and gas companies that say they can continue drilling as long as emissions are cleaned up, and using wide-scale carbon capture to fight climate was an “illusion that implausibly large amounts of carbon capture was the solution”.

This claim has been refuted by Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods who in a statement argues that what is said about carbon capture today, you could say about EVs and solar panels not so long ago.

