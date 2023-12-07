Climate tech at COP28: Evercomm reduces emissions with AI

When it comes to decarbonisation, transparency and credibility are often questioned. That could be a thing of the past with smart IoT and sensor technologies developed by Singapore climate tech innovator Evercomm.

The Singapore startup was awarded the COP28 UAE TechSprint award presented by the UAE central bank governor in Dubai this week, an award that recognises tech solutions that contribute to global efforts in tackling climate change.



Evercomm’s carbon accounting platform tracks, measures, and analyses CO2 emissions and translates them into carbon emission values that meet ISO 14064-1 standards.

All their data undergoes third-party verification, ensuring the integrity of its carbon accounting reports. Headquartered in Singapore, Evercomm collaborates with industry players, the private sector, the United Nations, and government agencies in Singapore.

Evercomm's award-winning technology can collect, integrate, and compare data from various sources. This helps companies track and accurately disclose greenhouse gas emissions.

Clients can upload evidence on the Evercomm platform, which makes third-party audits more cost-effective and faster than traditional carbon audits. The platform is verified by Bureau Veritas, ensuring credibility, transparency, and accountability.

“Combining Evercomm's Net Zero solution suites with Bureau Veritas’s ISO-level assurance, our collaboration is set to redefine credibility and transparency in Southeast Asia's decarbonisation projects,” said Ted Chen, Co-founder and CEO of Evercomm.

“We are dedicated to elevating our customers' net zero strategies to meet the highest standards, facilitating their readiness for green financing and international trade, adherence to local/global regulations, and journey towards generating carbon credit for some.



“This collaboration aspires to set a new precedent in environmental stewardship and making greenwashing a relic of the past.”

