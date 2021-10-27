10 Countries Tackling Plastic Pollution

Germany is leading the way in waste management and recycling. With the introduction of their recycling scheme the country has been able to reduce their total waste by 1 million tons every year. Germany recycles 70% of all waste produced, this is the most in the world. The country achieved this through their policies regarding waste, companies are held responsible to whether or not their packaging is recyclable, when consumers purchase goods they are then responsible for the disposal of them. As well as these policies the country has implicated the Green Dot policy which means all recycled packaging must be marked and need to be approved to use that mark. Companies also have to pay a fee when more packaging is used, this has led to not only less packaging but also thinner glass, paper and metal. There are 5 different bins used to differentiate waste and rubbish.