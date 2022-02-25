Global capacity of the 10 commercial energy sources

02: Natural gas and hydrocarbon gas liquids

It was reported that there are 6,923 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves in the world as of 2017. Meanwhile, the ‎current global reserves-to-production ratio shows that gas reserves in 2020 accounted for 48.8 years of current ‎production, with the Middle East and CIS being the regions with the highest R/P ‎ratio of 110.4 years and 70.5 years respectively.

World's proven gas reserves decreased by 2.2 Tcm to 188.1 Tcm in 2020, with Russia (37 Tcm), Iran (32 Tcm) and Qatar (25 Tcm) being the countries with the largest reserves. Natural gas, however, sees a decrease in consumption and production.

Despite having far greater resilience than coal, gas consumption decreased by 2.3% or 81 ‎billion cubic metres, especially in North America and Europe, which saw a decrease in 2020 by 2.6% and 2.5% respectively. Notable exceptions ‎to this trend were China, where demand grew by 6.9% and Iran.‎ Gas production also fell in that same year by 123 bcm (-3.3%), with the largest drops seen in Russia (-41 bcm) and the US (-‎‎15 bcm).