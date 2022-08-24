Top 10: Businesses combatting litter & landfill

Businesses across the world are increasingly announcing their plans and initiatives to combat net zero emissions over the coming decades. This is crucial of course, but sustainability is about so much more than reducing fossil fuel energy usage.

With over 2bn tonnes of solid waste produced globally every year (predominantly made up of e-waste and single-use plastics), our eco-conscious generation has an important role to play in transforming the way we use and dispose of material goods.

The annual growth rate of waste correlates more strongly with income growth than population level, so there’s clearly something we can all do to stop this rate of devastation. Here, we examine which big companies are demonstrating their commitment to overcoming the world’s waste problem - whether that’s by recycling and reusing plastic, paper, glass, e-waste, or food.

10. Unilever

Health and beauty product manufacturer Unilever has joined other top consumer companies in signing the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. Previously seen as one of the ‘worst polluters’, the major brand owner has pledged to make 100% of their packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.