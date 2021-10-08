Updated 20.03.2023 by Lauren Tye



Global warming is the term used to describe the gradual rise in the Earth's average surface temperature. This increase is mostly due to human activity.

Earth's temperatures are rising. This is because greenhouse gases can absorb solar heat and stop it from escaping into space.

Rising sea levels, melting glaciers, and more frequent and severe weather events are some of the effects of this phenomenon. Changes in ecosystems and reduced agricultural production are also consequences. These effects have an impact on the environment and human societies.

Here are the most updated 10 causes of global warming that are contributing to the climate crisis.







Overfishing