Top 10 Climate Change Solutions

Climate change is an ever growing issue for the world. Manufacturing, agriculture, transport, and construction are some of the main industries that contribute to global warming and climate change. Here in this list we look at 10 different solutions to combat climate change and its effects.
10. Food Choice
Agriculture is one of the largest contributors to climate change, the production of factory farmed meat is bad for the environment as well as being unethical, choosing local free range providers is better for sustainability. Cow farming in particular affects the climate the most due to the methane gases, opting for dairy free options or plant based foods can reduce the effects that the food industry has.
9. Place of production
Producing products in the place where they are intended to be sold means there is no need for overseas transportation of products. Buying and consuming products in places like local shops and farmers markets reduces the need for shipped goods which then reduces our carbon footprint.
8. Reduce Waste
Waste is a big problem for the sustainability of every industry, in the clothing market many companies produce trending items which inevitably then go out of trend resulting in an increased amount of waste. Choosing items which can last a lifetime reduces the amount of waste. The food industry also creates a lot of waste, due to the over-purchasing of food, buying food in bulk packs can mean some of it goes off before it can be used, opting for smaller packs of products results in less waste.
7. Digitalise
In schools and workplaces paper usage is avoidable, having students and employees using computers, laptops or tablets reduces the amount of paper use and waste. With innovations such as digital pens for tablets means paper usage can be further reduced within the majority of industries.
6. Transport Choice
The large majority of transport options burn fossil fuels to operate, opting to use public transport when available is a more sustainable option because of the lesser amount of vehicles being used. When in close distance of a location, opting to walk or cycling instead of drive reduces carbon dioxide emissions and can save money.
5. Recycling
Landfills not only ruin areas of the environment but also give off carbon dioxide. Using recycling schemes makes sure items that can be repurposed don't end up in landfill and reduce the need for raw materials.
4. Electric Vehicles
Using and burning fossil fuels is one of the largest causes of climate change and cars are a big part of this problem running on petrol and diesel. Choosing an electric car instead reduces the climate effect of cars. In industries where vehicles are frequently used such as transport and deliveries reduces our overall carbon footprint.
3. Save Energy
Reducing energy within homes and businesses helps to combat climate change. Simple changes such as LED light bulbs can make a large difference to your energy consumption. Other energy saving measures include washing clothes with cold water, air drying clothes and choosing more energy efficient appliances.
2. Reusing
Repurposing materials allows people and businesses to use less raw materials, and purchase less. Businesses reusing waste materials takes pressure off raw materials and our environment. People repurposing unneeded materials in the household is not only sustainable but can also save money. Opting to repair instead of purchase reduces the need for more products.
1. Consumer Choice
The way consumers shop affects climate change and sustainability. Buying from companies that mass produce un sustainable products has many effects on the environment and social sustainability and leads to more waste. Choosing to buy pre owned products such as electricals, homeware and clothing reduce the need for production of new items and raw materials. Purchasing items from companies that use recycled, or sustainably sourced decreases the effect on our climate and environment.