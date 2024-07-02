In the face of escalating climate change, the need for innovative and sustainable solutions is more urgent than ever.

Human activities have significantly accelerated global warming, resulting in extreme weather events, rising sea levels and biodiversity loss. This crisis demands a radical transformation in how we produce, consume and manage resources.

Fortunately, a wave of climate tech unicorns – privately-held companies valued at over US$1bn – are pioneering technologies that promise to mitigate environmental damage and drive the global transition to a sustainable future. Here, we spotlight the Top 10 Climate Tech Unicorns, ranked by valuation.