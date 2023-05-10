Top 10: ESG Reporting Software

ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting is the disclosure of environmental, social and corporate governance data. Its purpose is to shed light on a company's ESG activities, whilst improving and encouraging investor transparency across all organisations. These activities ultimately have a positive impact on both society and the environment and lead to better changes for future generations.

This list breaks down some of the companies with the best reporting software that assists organisations in managing their social and environmental performance. These companies offer transformative solutions for businesses seeking to reduce risk and consequently improve their impact in a sustainable way.

CEO: Malin Schmidt

Revenue: US$77.8m

Headquarters: Stockholm, Sweden

Founded in Sweden, Kodiak Hub’s mission is to continue to power sustainable trade with user-friendly technology helping businesses to unlock value in their value chains. They pride themselves on being industry ‘game changers’ by helping companies across Tech, Sourcing, Procurement Quality and Sustainability.

By enabling companies to scale sustainable value, new and innovative products and services can be provided to customers and new markets. This is done mostly through traceable and transparent supply chains.

The company also offers plenty of advisory resources like webinars on subjects like audits, studies, and trends.

President and COO: Bob Mann

Revenue: US$475m (Moringstar Sustainalytics)

Headquarters: Toronto, Canada

Morningstar Sustainalytics provides high-quality, analytical ESG research, ratings, and data to institutional investors and companies. It works in collaboration with companies to help them consider sustainability within policies, practices, and capital projects.