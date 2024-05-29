Top 10: Sustainable Supply Chains

Scope 3 emissions are a hot topic in sustainability, with increased reporting requirements shining a light on them. Accenture reports that supply chains account for around 60% of carbon emissions globally, with half of all CEOs viewing supply chain responsibility as part of their sustainability strategy.

The bottom line is that reducing Scope 3 emissions is essential if companies want to reach net zero. We’ve taken a look at 10 of the world’s largest companies successfully implementing sustainable supply chain strategy.