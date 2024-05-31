Cisco: Driving Sustainablity for Itself & Customers

One of the world’s largest and most successful technology companies, Cisco was founded in 1984 by a group of Stanford University computer scientists. In the nearly 40 years since, it has grown significantly and is now a multinational digital communications technology conglomerate with a net worth of more than US$202bn.

The company has grown from a small startup to a global leader in technology and networking solutions, expanding its presence globally and establishing an international reputation as a market leader, with its products and solutions widely used by businesses, governments and organisations of all sizes worldwide.

But it's not just by being at the forefront of technological innovation that Cisco has soared. Amid the buzz of transformation and progress, Cisco is committed to sustainability, both within its own operations and those of its customers, to support a more sustainable future for all.

Sielen Namdar is one of those leading the charge towards this goal. Across her 25-year career and more recently as Global Head of Sustainability for Industries at Cisco, she is a driving force behind the brand’s global sustainability for industries, embodying the fusion of technology and environmental stewardship, benefiting business and the environment simultaneously.

