Community Fibre: Committed to Bridging the Digital Divide

With a focus on delivering high-speed, affordable internet services to residents and businesses across the capital, London-based Community Fibre has fast established itself as a leading provider of full fibre broadband.

Today, it serves 1.3 million homes and has a strong social mission, offering free high-speed broadband to more than 650 community centres and providing digital skills training through its Digital Ambassadors programme.

Ultimately, the firm is committed to bridging the digital divide by providing affordable and accessible internet services to underserved areas, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to thrive in today’s connected world.

It’s this unrelenting dedication that first attracted Mike Brooman, Director of Procurement, to Community Fibre back in 2020.

“My decision to join Community Fibre was driven by the company's ambitious growth plans and its commitment to delivering high-quality, high-speed internet services to underserved communities,” explains Mike.

“I was particularly drawn to the opportunity to contribute to a company that is not only innovative but also focused on making a positive impact. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement is at the heart of everything we do.”