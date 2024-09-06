DPHI: Keeping Citizens at the Centre of its Transformation

As Chief Digital and Information Officer Bianca is responsible for the delivery of ICT services for 20,000 end users across the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI), the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW).

Bianca was the former CIO of Pathology at Healius Limited, which provided critical testing services during Covid-19. She has led a range of high-profile change transformation projects, including the Electronic Medication Management program at eHealth NSW and the national MyHealth Record Program. Prior to this, Bianca was a director at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

With a consistent track record leading large ICT operations, Bianca is passionate about how technology can enhance the lives of ordinary people and how government can leverage technology to serve the citizens of NSW.