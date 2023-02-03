Video
Sustainability

Future-Proof Sustainability Through a People-Centric Culture

By Josephine Walbank
February 03, 2023
undefined mins
The team behind sustainability pioneer Green Mountain share their insights into ESG, The Scandinavian Management Philosophy and collaborative cultures

“To operate efficient state-of-the-art colocation data centres, the number one priority for Green Mountain is to have skilled, motivated, and enthusiastic employees who are up for the task.” 

This is the ethos of Tor Kristian, the CEO of Green Mountain. And it is this people-centric approach that has shaped the entirety of Green Mountain's company strategy. 

“Whether it is the operations team, project managers, service delivery, sales, management or supporting functions – they all contribute to the same goal; “Setting the green standard” in the data centre industry.”

According to Kristian, Green Mountain is shaped by four core values: a strong customer focus; reliability and honesty; knowledge and enthusiasm.

“These values are deeply rooted in our company culture and reflect on anything we do. After all – it is all about the people.”

To delve deeper into Green Mountain’s people-led philosophy, and the importance of the human factor in the running of a data centre, we spoke to four Green Mountain employees, spanning the company’s entire value chain. 

Our Partners
Schneider Electric
View profile
CTS Nordics
View profile
Altibox
View profile
Coromatic
View profile
Tor KristianGreen Mountain
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI Use in the Home

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

#AMH#Philip Irby
Sustainability

YBS: Making Customers Central to Digital Transformation

Sustainability

Ajit Kolhe from AWS on Sustainability & Automotive Solutions

Supply Chain Sustainability

N-SIDE Suite is a Game Changer in Clinical Supply Chain