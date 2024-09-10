Video
Supply Chain Sustainability

How PwC Unlocked End-to-End Supply Chain Value for Halcor

By Tom Chapman
September 10, 2024
Having outlined potential areas for transformation, PwC has provided Halcor with insights, data and expertise across the supply chain spectrum

Operating on a global scale, PwC is recognised as one of the world’s Big Four consulting firms, specialising in audit and assurance, tax and advisory. 

It’s in the latter realm that PwC Greece – part of the organisation’s global network – was primed and ready to carry out end-to-end supply chain diagnostics for Halcor, the copper and alloys extrusion division of ElvalHalcor.

Having outlined areas in which Halcor’s supply chain had potential to transform, PwC has continued to work on a variety of different projects and engagements.

Explaining the partnership’s evolution, Mata Chatzicharalampous, Director Supply Chain at PwC, says: “It started with diagnostics for a problem that Halcor couldn’t quantify. They asked us to provide some insights, data and expertise in certain domains across the supply chain spectrum. 

“Every time we touched on a specific area, there was another step to take. We’ve covered the entire supply chain: planning, production, shop floor, proliferation of the portfolio, uniqueness of the market – and there’s more to come.”

Read the full report HERE.

