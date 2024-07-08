LiquidStack: Championing Sustainable Liquid Cooling

Global Strategy and Marketing Director Angela Taylor is equally as passionate about liquid cooling solutions that benefit business and the environment as the company she works for.

Founded in 2012, LiquidStack started out as demand rose to cool high performance workloads in crypto. It then pivoted into data centre cooling in 2019 and the rest, they say, is history.

“We are committed to offering our customers high reliability and high quality solutions that meet what they're looking for today as well as in the future,” she says.

Liquid cooling meets demand, sustainably

LiquidStack is working to combat the challenges that arise with cooling. As demand for high performance compute increases, so does the need for innovative and effective solutions. Its suite of offerings support that need.

The company has scaled up and implemented liquid cooling in data centres as large as 120MW and has a comprehensive range of data centre liquid cooling solutions tailored for high-compute workloads like AI, LLM training and simulations.

“The data centre industry is experiencing a push-pull dynamic” Angela explains. “LLMs and generative AI have immense potential to address some of mankind’s toughest challenges. However, these models require a substantial amount of energy.”

As it stands, 40% of data centres’ electricity consumption is used for cooling IT equipment. As demand for high performance compute grows, this results in hotter components and a further demand for cooling.

Angela and LiquidStack are firm advocates for liquid cooling thanks to its ability to enable a greater sustainability profile for data centres than is possible with the current air cooling methods.

Trane and LiquidStack: A flourishing partnership

The company works closely with Trane — also an investor in LiquidStack — on both products and services.

“Our future plans with Trane revolve around scaling,” Angela adds. “New product announcements by major GPU makers are necessitating the switch to liquid cooling. Working with Trane, we’re making this adoption process easier for our customers.”

