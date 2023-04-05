Video
Lufthansa’s cloud journey is helping group soar to its goal

By Marcus Law
April 05, 2023
Lufthansa Group's digital transformation is enabling the group to provide a seamless digital experience for customers and helping achieve sustainability goals.

A globally operating aviation company with a total of more than 300 subsidiaries and affiliated companies, Lufthansa Group has the ambition to provide the most seamless and the best-connected travel experiences, while meeting sustainability goals such as the ambition to be net carbon neutral by 2050.

As the world increasingly leverages the power of modern technologies, as Ankur Rastogi, Group Head, IT Application Management and Cloud Migration at Lufthansa Group, explains, the organisation’s aim is to be the most digital and the most innovative aviation group in the world.

“Digital transformation is embedded in our business strategy,” he comments. “And the cloud strategy forms a key pillar in our digital strategy. The philosophy behind our cloud strategy is cloud-first, but not cloud-only. 

“In simple terms, it means that any new solution that we buy or build has to be cloud-native. We are not going to invest in products that are designed for legacy environments.”

Lufthansa GroupAnkur Rastogi
