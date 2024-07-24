Video
Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Circular Material Flows

By Jasmin Jessen
July 24, 2024
Pär Larshans, Chief Sustainability Corporate Responsibility & Public Affairs Officer at Ragn Sells, explores circular material flows at Sustainability LIVE

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Pär Larshans, Chief Sustainability Corporate Responsibility & Public Affairs Officer at Ragn Sells, discusses the circular food value chain and material flows. 

Ragn Sells has been involved in waste management, environmental services and recycling since 1996 – but it didn’t start out that way.

Pär explains the history and development of the company: “We are a third generation family owned business originating from 1881, where we were a hauling company transporting goods and people with horses. 

“Back then, we also brought back latrines from the inner city in Stockholm to the surrounding farmland.

“Even back then we brought back phosphorus and nitrogen.

“In 2015, we decided we need to change direction, we need to understand our role in the future.

“We will become a raw materials supplier and a detoxifier.”

Pär Larshans speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Recycling phosphorus

Pär explains that the cost of eggs keeps rising because the cost of phosphorus for animal feed is increasing. 

He says: “Suddenly we have more and more authorities asking us for advice and how we see the future. The price of eggs has gone up 300%.

“We’re close to opening up the first two phosphorus factories in Germany and Sweden, but this phosphorus is banned in Europe.

“Not only rich people should be able to buy eggs in the future.”

Ragn Sells is campaigning for EU legislation to change, allowing phosphorus produced from waste sludge to be used in farming and animal feeds.

Recycled phosphorus powder

From fish poo to biogas

Biogas is a naturally occurring and renewable source of energy from the breakdown of organic matter. Europe is home to 20,000 biogas plants, and producing more food for a growing population will provide more fuel for them.

“One big problem we have is how we’re going to produce more food – we need to use the aquaculture much more.

“We collect fish poo from the ocean and fish farms for biogas production.

“If you take the fish poo that is emitted today in the Norwegian fjords we can power 600,000 households with energy.”

