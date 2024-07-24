Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Circular Material Flows

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Pär Larshans, Chief Sustainability Corporate Responsibility & Public Affairs Officer at Ragn Sells, discusses the circular food value chain and material flows.

Ragn Sells has been involved in waste management, environmental services and recycling since 1996 – but it didn’t start out that way.

Pär explains the history and development of the company: “We are a third generation family owned business originating from 1881, where we were a hauling company transporting goods and people with horses.

“Back then, we also brought back latrines from the inner city in Stockholm to the surrounding farmland.

“Even back then we brought back phosphorus and nitrogen.

“In 2015, we decided we need to change direction, we need to understand our role in the future.

“We will become a raw materials supplier and a detoxifier.”