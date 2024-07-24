Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Circular Material Flows
Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Pär Larshans, Chief Sustainability Corporate Responsibility & Public Affairs Officer at Ragn Sells, discusses the circular food value chain and material flows.
Ragn Sells has been involved in waste management, environmental services and recycling since 1996 – but it didn’t start out that way.
Pär explains the history and development of the company: “We are a third generation family owned business originating from 1881, where we were a hauling company transporting goods and people with horses.
“Back then, we also brought back latrines from the inner city in Stockholm to the surrounding farmland.
“Even back then we brought back phosphorus and nitrogen.
“In 2015, we decided we need to change direction, we need to understand our role in the future.
“We will become a raw materials supplier and a detoxifier.”
Recycling phosphorus
Pär explains that the cost of eggs keeps rising because the cost of phosphorus for animal feed is increasing.
He says: “Suddenly we have more and more authorities asking us for advice and how we see the future. The price of eggs has gone up 300%.
“We’re close to opening up the first two phosphorus factories in Germany and Sweden, but this phosphorus is banned in Europe.
“Not only rich people should be able to buy eggs in the future.”
Ragn Sells is campaigning for EU legislation to change, allowing phosphorus produced from waste sludge to be used in farming and animal feeds.
From fish poo to biogas
Biogas is a naturally occurring and renewable source of energy from the breakdown of organic matter. Europe is home to 20,000 biogas plants, and producing more food for a growing population will provide more fuel for them.
“One big problem we have is how we’re going to produce more food – we need to use the aquaculture much more.
“We collect fish poo from the ocean and fish farms for biogas production.
“If you take the fish poo that is emitted today in the Norwegian fjords we can power 600,000 households with energy.”
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******