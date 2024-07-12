Video
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Sustainability & Superiority

By Jasmin Jessen
July 12, 2024
Virginie Helias, CSO for Procter & Gamble, delivers a keynote at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero on how sustainability and superiority are a winning combinat

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer for Procter & Gamble (P&G), discusses the integration of sustainability and product superiority as a strategic approach to drive growth and positive impact. 

She says: “20 years ago I made a pact of impact with myself and the world to make sustainability my job and make it part of P&G’s roadmap to drive purpose and growth with no trade off.

“I always had a vision in my head that if we are great at driving growth, we will be great at doing good.”

Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer for Procter & Gamble

Procter and Gamble’s sustainability strategy

Virginie discusses the strategy and goals P&G is striving to achieve, using the metaphor of a tree: “First, the roots. Just as the roots provide stability and nourishment, we focus on reducing our operational and supply chain footprint – this is the foundation.

“The trunk supports branches in the same way we support our consumers in making more sustainable choices.

“Branches reach outwards to connect with other trees, and similarly we work with our peers and partners to drive systemic change.”

Virginie Helias speaks about P&G sustainability strategy

Consumers’ sustainable goals

Virginie explains customers want to be more sustainable, but face challenges in finding products that meet their needs.

“Today we know that 49% of people say they want to live a more environmentally friendly life, but only 25% of them admit they’ve done something significant to change in their life to move towards that goal,” Virginie says.

“This is the famous intention to action gap, how do we close that gap?

Customers tell P&G “Environmentally friendly products are too expensive, customers are not expert enough to know what’s more sustainable, hard to find and they don’t work.”

