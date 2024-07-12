Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Sustainability & Superiority

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer for Procter & Gamble (P&G), discusses the integration of sustainability and product superiority as a strategic approach to drive growth and positive impact.

She says: “20 years ago I made a pact of impact with myself and the world to make sustainability my job and make it part of P&G’s roadmap to drive purpose and growth with no trade off.

“I always had a vision in my head that if we are great at driving growth, we will be great at doing good.”