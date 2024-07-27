Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Tech and AI

Speaking at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Paul van der Lingen, Solutions Architects Director at NetApp, discusses how to unleash the innovative power of tech and AI in sustainability solutions.

NetApp is an American data infrastructure company that provides cloud operations solutions, unified data storage and integrated data services.

Paul explains the importance of sustainability in business growth and profits:

“Here’s the fun thing about profit – we, as the consumers, can determine what has value and what shouldn’t have value.

“Three years ago there were no questions about sustainability, now we see 20 to 30 points on any RFP will be around sustainability.

“It's at that point where it's going from ‘can you do it?’ to how well you do it.”