Video
Sustainability

Sustainability strategies, and getting the public on-board

By Josephine Walbank
March 06, 2023
undefined mins
Switch Datacenters shares its strategy for reversing the industry’s reputation, garnering public support and cementing a presence in the Amsterdam market

Despite the fact that the data centre industry is full of pioneering sustainability advocates, each of whom are developing sophisticated, future-proof, green solutions, it’s still a challenge to reverse the state of public opinion. 

So, how can companies that are leading the charge towards a greener future establish the right reputation in their marketplace and successfully demonstrate their sustainability commitment to the public? 

Switch Datacenters is an Amsterdam-based data centre provider, which has been at the forefront of the region’s sustainability focus for the last 15 years.

In an exclusive interview with Edgar Van Essen, Managing Director of Switch Datacenters, we learned about how the company is deploying unrivalled green initiatives, and ensuring those efforts don’t go unnoticed. 

Our Partners
SpaComms
View profile
Schneider Electric
View profile
Heijmans
View profile
Commscope
View profile
Switch DataCentersEdgar Van Essen
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI Use in the Home

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

#AMH#Philip Irby
Sustainability

YBS: Making Customers Central to Digital Transformation

Sustainability

Ajit Kolhe from AWS on Sustainability & Automotive Solutions

Supply Chain Sustainability

N-SIDE Suite is a Game Changer in Clinical Supply Chain