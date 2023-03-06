Sustainability strategies, and getting the public on-board

Despite the fact that the data centre industry is full of pioneering sustainability advocates, each of whom are developing sophisticated, future-proof, green solutions, it’s still a challenge to reverse the state of public opinion.

So, how can companies that are leading the charge towards a greener future establish the right reputation in their marketplace and successfully demonstrate their sustainability commitment to the public?

Switch Datacenters is an Amsterdam-based data centre provider, which has been at the forefront of the region’s sustainability focus for the last 15 years.

In an exclusive interview with Edgar Van Essen, Managing Director of Switch Datacenters, we learned about how the company is deploying unrivalled green initiatives, and ensuring those efforts don’t go unnoticed.