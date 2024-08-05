Thermo Fisher’s Path to a More Sustainable Supply Chain

Scope 3 emissions are a hot topic in sustainability – how can a company work with its suppliers and partners throughout the supply chain to reduce emissions while still driving commercial value?

Global companies with complex networks of partners, suppliers, distributors and customers face the challenge of identifying, quantifying and determining their level of influence towards actioning emission reduction across the supply chain.

Leading the charge in supply chain sustainability at Thermo Fisher Scientific are Chris Shanahan, VP Global Sustainability Supply Chain, Alyssa Caddle, Director Procurement Sustainability and Matthew Yamatin, Sustainability Program Director.

Thermo Fisher’s Mission as the world leader in service science is to enable its customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Naturally, sustainability plays a big part.

“When I think about the evolution of supply chain and procurement, I think about the sustainable aspects of supply chain,” Chris says. “Every time you come across a challenge, that's an opportunity to improve.”

