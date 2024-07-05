Video
Trane: Pioneers of Data Centre Cooling Sustainability

By Maya Derrick
July 05, 2024
Global Director for Data Centres Danielle Rossi discusses Trane's innovative cooling technology & its commitment to meeting its customers’ evolving needs

A leader in climate and sustainability, embedded in Trane Technologies' culture is creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments which don’t have a detrimental impact on the planet.

The company has evolved dramatically from its roots, which trace back to 1885. More than 130 years later, it is now a driving force in technology that back then couldn't even be dreamt of. It now employs more than 37,000 people worldwide and is a key contributor to the data centre space thanks to its industry leading air, liquid immersion, and hybrid cooling solutions which boost energy efficiency and sustainability.

“The change in our company of late has been crazy,” says Trane’s Global Director for Data Centres Danielle Rossi. “It's fascinating to me that I can have conversations with customers and they say the same words about the industry. There’s so much stuff happening, so much demand.

“In North America, for example, everyone's capacity is constrained in a certain sense — but when you're not, the question is how fast can you make it?”

Here, Danielle refers to the boom of the data centre industry, which is growing exponentially thanks to rising customer demand for higher density. This is also propelling innovation in both data centre design and technology, spurred on by growing computing power.

Read the full story HERE.

Trane Technologies
Danielle Rossi
