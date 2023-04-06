Zurich France: driving change in insurance risk resilience

Four of Zurich France’s senior executives discuss the impact that COVID-19 has had in transforming and reorienting the insurer’s business.

In 2022, group-wide operating profit was US$6.5bn, a target above the expectations of previous years. The success has been evenly distributed across the group, but the P&C line – which is the main line for Zurich France – has performed particularly well, with a 94.3% combined ratio alongside a rise in business operating profit, too.

Chief Underwriting Officer Denis Stasinski; COO Mathieu Pauwels; Head of Liability Celine Garnier; and Head of Underwriting for Specialty Lines Martin de Laubadère explain that the pandemic has produced a ‘digital acceleration’ – a term they choose deliberately because it characterises the speed with which the business is transforming – and has resulted in more hybrid working among Zurich France employees.