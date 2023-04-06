Video
Sustainability

Zurich France: driving change in insurance risk resilience

By Joanna England
April 06, 2023
undefined mins
Transforming legacy systems is an ongoing journey for Zurich France, as it tackles new risk and resilience solutions

Four of Zurich France’s senior executives discuss the impact that COVID-19 has had in transforming and reorienting the insurer’s business.

 In 2022, group-wide operating profit was US$6.5bn, a target above the expectations of previous years. The success has been evenly distributed across the group, but the P&C line – which is the main line for Zurich France – has performed particularly well, with a 94.3% combined ratio alongside a rise in business operating profit, too.

Chief Underwriting Officer Denis Stasinski; COO Mathieu Pauwels; Head of Liability Celine Garnier; and Head of Underwriting for Specialty Lines Martin de Laubadère explain that the pandemic has produced a ‘digital acceleration’ – a term they choose deliberately because it characterises the speed with which the business is transforming – and has resulted in more hybrid working among Zurich France employees.

Our Partners
Roboyo
View profile
Zurich Insurance
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI Use in the Home

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

#AMH#Philip Irby
Sustainability

YBS: Making Customers Central to Digital Transformation

Sustainability

Ajit Kolhe from AWS on Sustainability & Automotive Solutions

Supply Chain Sustainability

N-SIDE Suite is a Game Changer in Clinical Supply Chain