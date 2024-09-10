The Future is Now: Embracing Sustainability in Production

In today's ever-changing industrial world, the need for sustainable manufacturing is more important than ever. With challenges like climate change and resource scarcity becoming increasingly urgent, it's crucial that industries shift towards practices that not only enhance efficiency but also lessen their environmental impact. This is where DELMIA leads the way in innovation and dedication, helping manufacturers build a more sustainable future.

At DELMIA, we're passionate about supporting manufacturers in their journey to create a positive environmental footprint. Our advanced solutions – including simulation, real-time data analytics and lifecycle assessment tools – help businesses make the most of their resources, cut down on emissions and embrace circular economy principles. By teaming up with DELMIA, manufacturers are fulfilling strict regulations and setting new benchmarks in sustainable production.

DELMIA's commitment to guiding manufacturers towards greener practices reflects our dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation. Together, we're paving the way for a resilient and sustainable industrial future.

Challenge 1:

Climate, energy and emissions

The urgency to combat climate change has escalated, with industries worldwide committing to ambitious emissions reduction targets. Manufacturing, responsible for over 12% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2021, is under intense scrutiny. The sector is increasingly adopting renewable energy sources, energy-efficient technologies and advanced emissions-tracking systems to meet regulatory requirements and corporate sustainability goals.

DELMIA's solutions and customer achievements

DELMIA's advanced simulation tools enable manufacturers to optimise energy usage and minimise emissions. For instance, through better production planning, Speed Group has increased productivity, allowing it to commit to delivery dates confidently while decreasing stock by 27%, increasing productivity by 18% and reducing waste by 35%. Utilising renewable energy sources and cutting-edge automation technologies, Geico Taikisha has successfully reduced its energy consumption to paint a car body by 70% compared to competitors while using renewable energy sources.

Challenge 2:

Supply chain

The global supply chain landscape is marked by ongoing disruptions and evolving trends that challenge traditional operations and strategies. The aftermath of past global disruptions, such as pandemics and geopolitical tensions, continues to reverberate through supply chains, forcing companies to reassess their vulnerabilities and dependencies. The shift towards digitalisation is a significant trend, with businesses increasingly adopting advanced technologies to enhance visibility, efficiency, and responsiveness.

DELMIA's solutions and customer achievements

Amy's Kitchen has experienced remarkable success with implementing DELMIA Quintiq's supply chain planning and optimisation platform. This transformation has enabled the company to achieve its planning goals and substantially reduce costs effectively, all while increasing visibility across its operations. The platform has also enhanced Amy's Kitchen's ability to adapt to disruptions rapidly, ensuring a seamless continuation of its mission to provide nutritious food on a global scale. Beyond operational improvements, employees enjoy optimised scheduling for better work-life balance. This comprehensive optimisation underscores Amy's Kitchen's commitment to quality, not just in its food products but in the workplace environment, driving forward its vision of sustainability and community care.

Challenge 3:

Water usage

Water scarcity remains critical, driving manufacturers to adopt water-saving technologies and practices. Efforts to reduce water consumption and improve water management are paramount, especially in water-intensive industries such as textiles and food processing.

DELMIA's Solutions and Customer Achievements:

Altair Group's implementation of DELMIA Ortems has been a game-changer, transforming its production scheduling and vastly improving supply chain visibility. Altair has optimised resource use and streamlined operations through enhanced planning and forecasting, eliminating bottlenecks and minimising disruptions. This integration is a testament to Altair's commitment to sustainability, particularly in reducing water and energy consumption while also elevating the quality of life for its employees.

Challenge 4:

Smart manufacturing

Smart manufacturing integrates advanced technologies like IoT, AI and robotics to create more efficient, flexible and sustainable production systems. These technologies enable real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance and enhanced production control, all contributing to reduced waste and increased energy efficiency.

DELMIA's solutions and customer achievements:

Ericsson has successfully leveraged DELMIA's cutting-edge solutions to enhance its smart manufacturing capabilities, cementing its position as a leader in the Industry 4.0 landscape. Ericsson has significantly improved production efficiency and operational flexibility by integrating 5G technology, digital twins and augmented reality. Real-time data collection provides greater work-in-progress and resource status visibility, boosting overall equipment effectiveness. Energy monitoring and management, alongside machine learning-based visual inspections, have optimised resource use and improved accuracy, reducing downtime and enhancing sustainability.

Challenge 5:

Resource Usage

In 2024, the manufacturing sector faces pressure to optimise resource usage due to environmental regulations and sustainability goals. With scarce and costly natural resources, manufacturers are adopting innovative strategies to enhance efficiency, driven by global agreements like the Paris Agreement. Integrating smart technologies like IoT and AI facilitates real-time monitoring and enables predictive analytics, minimising waste and optimising resource use. This technological shift helps industries comply with environmental standards and boosts operational efficiency and sustainability.

DELMIA's solutions and customer achievements:

3B Fiberglass has achieved significant success by implementing DELMIA Ortems, transforming its production scheduling and efficiency. With the integration of real-time data visibility, 3B Fiberglass has been able to enhance stock management and anticipate production needs effectively. This has not only streamlined its operations but also ensured it maintains the highest standards of quality and sustainability. Through these innovations, 3B Fiberglass has solidified its leadership position in the fiberglass industry, continuing to set benchmarks for excellence and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

Conclusion

DELMIA's comprehensive suite of solutions supports the manufacturing industry's transition to more sustainable practices. By leveraging advanced simulation, real-time data analytics and lifecycle assessment tools, DELMIA empowers manufacturers to meet regulatory requirements, reduce their environmental footprint and lead the way in sustainable innovation. Our customers exemplify the transformative impact of our technologies. These partnerships highlight DELMIA's commitment to driving positive change and supporting a sustainable future through innovative and effective manufacturing solutions.

