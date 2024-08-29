Roland Berger: Reducing Plastics in Car Manufacturing
The landscape of automotive manufacturing is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the pressing need for sustainability and new regulations set by the European Union.
At the forefront of this shift is the challenge of reducing reliance on plastics, a material almost synonymous with pollution.
Unpacking the plastic challenge
Once hailed as a symbol of modernity, plastics have become a regular part of our daily lives, leading to severe environmental repercussions.
With the automotive industry being a considerable contributor to plastic pollution, the EU's mandate for manufacturers to incorporate 25% of recycled materials by 2030 marks an important step towards sustainability.
Yet, the path to achieving these targets is fraught with obstacles, mainly due to the complexity of recycling automotive plastics.
The automotive sector's journey towards sustainability is not just about regulatory compliance; it's also driven by consumer demand for environmentally responsible products. As the industry accelerates towards green automation and electric vehicles (EVs), embracing a plastic-free future has never been more critical.
However, transitioning away from plastics is a complex process, involving significant challenges in recycling and material innovation.
Overcoming recycling hurdles
The ambitious goals set by the EU might seem daunting, given the current recycling rates and the intricate nature of plastic polymers. Many of these materials, integral to automotive manufacturing, pose substantial obstacles to both mechanical and chemical recycling processes. Adding to the complexity are issues like inadequate waste collection and sorting, supply chain inefficiencies, and the challenges in ensuring high-quality outputs from end-of-life vehicle (ELV) treatment.
Not all plastics are created equal in terms of their recyclability. Polymers such as PET/PETE and HDPE are easier to recycle, but others, frequently used in cars, are not as easily repurposed. This disparity highlights a fundamental hurdle in creating a circular economy for automotive plastics, necessitating innovative approaches to material use and recycling technologies.
The role of Roland Berger in advancing automotive sustainability
In response to these challenges, automotive manufacturers are increasingly seeking guidance from sustainability experts.
Among the leaders in this field is Roland Berger, a consultancy firm dedicated to assisting companies in navigating the complexities of plastic circularity. Utilising an ESG framework, Roland Berger offers strategic insights aimed at driving the eco-transition within the automotive industry.
Stefan Schaible, Global Managing Partner of Roland Berger, explains their commitment extends beyond business goals to fostering a positive societal impact through sustainability.
"At Roland Berger, we believe we carry a special responsibility," Stefan says.
"We consider it our duty to have a measurable impact on the communities we work and live in.
“In the past two years, our sustainability-related project portfolio grew fivefold."
The consultancy's significant growth in sustainability-related projects shows its effectiveness in guiding automotive manufacturers towards their environmental objectives.
Through its comprehensive analysis and strategic frameworks, Roland Berger shines a light on the potential pathways for manufacturers. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, so the consultancy's pragmatic approach outlines essential steps towards establishing a fully circular plastics economy within the automotive sector. This includes optimising asset bases, redesigning products, enhancing value chains, and embracing innovative technologies.
"There is no ‘silver bullet’ for plastics circularity," says Erwin Douma, Senior Partner, Roland Berger.
"Players need to act now and define their pathway and technology line-up to enable circularity and create opportunities."
In a world where sustainability is no longer optional, automotive manufacturers find themselves at a crossroads. The industry's future hinges on its ability to adapt, innovate, and commit to a plastic-free vision. With expert support from firms like Roland Berger, the road towards greener manufacturing is becoming clearer, paving the way for a sustainable automotive era.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******
- Woodland Group & Ball Corp: Sustainable Transport CommitmentSupply Chain Sustainability
- Q&A: James Gowen, CSO at VerizonSustainability
- General Mills & Ahold Delhaize Partner for Scope 3 EmissionsSupply Chain Sustainability
- Q&A: Salah Said, Head of Sustainability & ESG at KlarnaSustainability