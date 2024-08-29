Roland Berger: Reducing Plastics in Car Manufacturing

The automotive sector's journey towards sustainability is not just about regulatory compliance; it's also driven by consumer demand for environmentally responsible products. As the industry accelerates towards green automation and electric vehicles (EVs), embracing a plastic-free future has never been more critical.

However, transitioning away from plastics is a complex process, involving significant challenges in recycling and material innovation.

Overcoming recycling hurdles

The ambitious goals set by the EU might seem daunting, given the current recycling rates and the intricate nature of plastic polymers. Many of these materials, integral to automotive manufacturing, pose substantial obstacles to both mechanical and chemical recycling processes. Adding to the complexity are issues like inadequate waste collection and sorting, supply chain inefficiencies, and the challenges in ensuring high-quality outputs from end-of-life vehicle (ELV) treatment.

Not all plastics are created equal in terms of their recyclability. Polymers such as PET/PETE and HDPE are easier to recycle, but others, frequently used in cars, are not as easily repurposed. This disparity highlights a fundamental hurdle in creating a circular economy for automotive plastics, necessitating innovative approaches to material use and recycling technologies.

The role of Roland Berger in advancing automotive sustainability

In response to these challenges, automotive manufacturers are increasingly seeking guidance from sustainability experts.

Among the leaders in this field is Roland Berger, a consultancy firm dedicated to assisting companies in navigating the complexities of plastic circularity. Utilising an ESG framework, Roland Berger offers strategic insights aimed at driving the eco-transition within the automotive industry.

Stefan Schaible, Global Managing Partner of Roland Berger, explains their commitment extends beyond business goals to fostering a positive societal impact through sustainability.

"At Roland Berger, we believe we carry a special responsibility," Stefan says.

"We consider it our duty to have a measurable impact on the communities we work and live in.