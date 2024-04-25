SAP, CDP, Systemiq and Delterra Back UN Plastics Treaty

Heralded as “the most significant environmental multilateral deal since the Paris accord,” by Inger Andersen, Executive Director of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the treaty has been in development since 2022, with aims to finalise at the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) in November 2024.

Inger says: “We are seeing convergence on eliminating the uses that are problematic and avoidable. We will continue to need plastic for specific uses, such as renewable energy technologies. But there is growing agreement that short-lived and single use can go.”

Corporate data to support plastic reduction

CDP data shows that thousands of companies are behind on key steps to tackle plastic pollution in their value chains. Whilst the UN agreement is handling plastic pollution at a state level, leading companies and NGOs have united in support of the treaty and to examine solutions for organisations.

The data from CDP reveals that 70% of companies have not yet mapped the impacts of their plastic-related activities on the environment and human health.

Companies including SAP, EA Earth Action, Systemiq and Delterra are partnering to support other companies in using plastic data sharing measures and a corporate accountability framework. By understanding the flow of plastic, companies are better equipped to make informed strategic decisions, and prevent supply chain disruptions and regulatory consequences.

Helen Finlay, Head of Global Policy, CDP says:

"CDP is proud to be working with partners of the Plastic Footprint Network to unite behind the call for a robust mandatory disclosure mechanism within the Global Plastics Treaty. Our landmark plastic disclosure findings demonstrate that companies urgently need data to course-correct and tackle plastic pollution.

“The private sector is increasingly recognising the power of mandatory disclosure within the Treaty to level the playing field in driving this data: last month, 37 global companies signed an open letter calling for mandatory disclosure within the Treaty.

“Going into INC-4, we hope policymakers will hear these clear signals from the private sector and ensure mandatory disclosure is cemented within the Global Plastics Treaty."