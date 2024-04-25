SAP, CDP, Systemiq and Delterra Back UN Plastics Treaty
The environmental impact of plastic is devastating – single-use plastics are incredibly wasteful and cause disposal issues, incorrect production and disposal causes destruction of nature and habitats for wildlife, and the production, use and disposal of plastic is a large source of greenhouse gas emissions.
In a major step towards reducing plastic production, 175 nations have agreed to develop a legally binding agreement on plastic pollution – The Global Plastics Treaty.
Heralded as “the most significant environmental multilateral deal since the Paris accord,” by Inger Andersen, Executive Director of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the treaty has been in development since 2022, with aims to finalise at the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) in November 2024.
Inger says: “We are seeing convergence on eliminating the uses that are problematic and avoidable. We will continue to need plastic for specific uses, such as renewable energy technologies. But there is growing agreement that short-lived and single use can go.”
Corporate data to support plastic reduction
CDP data shows that thousands of companies are behind on key steps to tackle plastic pollution in their value chains. Whilst the UN agreement is handling plastic pollution at a state level, leading companies and NGOs have united in support of the treaty and to examine solutions for organisations.
The data from CDP reveals that 70% of companies have not yet mapped the impacts of their plastic-related activities on the environment and human health.
Companies including SAP, EA Earth Action, Systemiq and Delterra are partnering to support other companies in using plastic data sharing measures and a corporate accountability framework. By understanding the flow of plastic, companies are better equipped to make informed strategic decisions, and prevent supply chain disruptions and regulatory consequences.
Helen Finlay, Head of Global Policy, CDP says:
"CDP is proud to be working with partners of the Plastic Footprint Network to unite behind the call for a robust mandatory disclosure mechanism within the Global Plastics Treaty. Our landmark plastic disclosure findings demonstrate that companies urgently need data to course-correct and tackle plastic pollution.
“The private sector is increasingly recognising the power of mandatory disclosure within the Treaty to level the playing field in driving this data: last month, 37 global companies signed an open letter calling for mandatory disclosure within the Treaty.
“Going into INC-4, we hope policymakers will hear these clear signals from the private sector and ensure mandatory disclosure is cemented within the Global Plastics Treaty."
- More than 50 global organisations including WWF and Ellen MacArthur Foundation have worked to establish the methodology for conducting plastic footprint assessment – similar to carbon footprint, but to measure the impact of plastic use.
The solution? Packaging IQ 2.0
The leading companies are on the ground at INC-4 leading the charge for plastic accountability.
Stephen Jamieson, Global Head of Circular Economy Solutions at SAP says:
“We’re proud to share publicly a collaboration we’ve been working on to help simplify the data and accountability systems landscape and bring together the best possible intelligence to enable global rules, drive real world impact and deliver a just transition.”
Packaging IQ 2.0, the data-driven platform, was developed by Delterra and Systemiq with support from the Recycling Partnership and the Walmart Foundation to help companies reduce plastic waste by providing environmental insights to support packaging decision making.
By working alongside the SAP Responsible Design and Production tool, Packaging IQ 2.0, EA Earth Action and the Plastic Footprint Network will be able to build upon existing data and scale globally.
Yoni Shiran, Partner, Packaging IQ 2.0:
“Today, brands are facing several obstacles and high costs to transition to more sustainable packaging. We are launching Packaging IQ 2.0 later this year to support brands in making better packaging decisions and allow companies to align across strategies, which we believe is an essential lever for unlocking systems-level change. This is a shared vision across Systemiq, Delterra, Earth Action and SAP - only by working together can companies, governments, NGOs and civil society truly address plastic pollution.”
“As we head into the INC-4 negotiations, we hope that Packaging IQ 2.0 can help facilitate the direct action required that aligns with a high-ambition global plastic treaty.”
