Modern slavery: AI technology and supply chain transparency

Hi, please introduce yourself and your role.

“Hello, I’m Katrina Duck, an Enterprise Account Executive at Inspectorio. I work closely with some of the largest brands and retailers worldwide, specialising in our sustainability and compliance platform, Inspectorio Rise. With over a decade of experience in supply chain, my focus has been on sourcing and promoting transparency, including sustainability, visibility, and traceability. I have worked in New York and London and am currently based in Hong Kong.”



Hi Katrina, could you start by telling us a little about Inspectorio?

“Inspectorio aims to build an interconnected, sustainable and transparent supply chain with cloud-based SaaS solutions. Inspectorio helps brands, retailers, manufacturers and suppliers manage risk through digitised quality and sustainability programmes and is used by over 8,000 customers globally, including some of the world's largest brands and retailers. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Inspectorio has over 300 employees globally.”



Over the past few years, there has been a strong examination of historical slavery. However, modern slavery continues to be a significant problem for our society. Can you tell us why?

“The term "modern slavery" encompasses any situation in which an individual is exploited by another and deprived of their freedom for someone else's financial gain. This broad definition includes human trafficking, individuals born into servitude, child and forced labour, as well as domestic servitude, child marriages, and debt bondage.

“It’s hard to put a finger on the exact number, but some statistics say that almost 50mn people are trapped in slavery. It would also be misleading to say that this issue is only prevalent in poor or underdeveloped countries (although they are more vulnerable) — modern slavery is hidden in various forms across the globe.

“Modern slavery thrives in challenging social backgrounds, poverty, and poorly regulated markets. There is also a strict correlation between slavery and migratory flows caused by climate change or geopolitical and economic crises. It's terrible yet intuitive: the farther people are from their social safety nets, the more vulnerable and desperate they become, making them more likely to trust anyone who offers a way out.”



Do you have any slavery statistics you can share with us?

“The report Global Estimates of Modern Slavery 2022, written by the International Labour Organization (ILO), Walk Free and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), presented some scary data. Out of the 50mn people trapped in slavery, half are children. Labour slavery affects 27.6mn people, including 17.3mn in the private economy and 3.9mn subjected to state-imposed forced labour.

“They often form the first stage of huge and complex supply chains, including garments, technological products or automotive goods.

“What do all products have in common? They are part of long value chains, and go through multiple stages of production, making it challenging to track all the materials and their origin. Traditionally, the business world has struggled to address this issue through corporate social responsibility initiatives. A mix of intentionally low visibility from raw material producers and incredibly low prices (leading to high profits) has made it complicated for businesses to act effectively.

“What I can say is that there has been a great shift in perception regarding modern slavery. We know we can’t pretend anymore that what happens in the rest of the world is not our problem. We have the internet, videos, and photos — we can’t just ignore the problem.

“Today, consumers demand more transparency from brands and want to know exactly where their products come from and how they are made. Similarly, regulators require accountability from big companies and organisations.

“It's crucial to understand that this is a global issue that cannot be tackled by a single human, company, or organisation alone. Collaboration across all actors and industries on a global level is essential to effectively combat modern slavery.”