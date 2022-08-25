Helen Sydney Adams

Editor

After securing an MA in Journalism, Adams landed at BizClik Media through LinkedIn. Despite working from home, she has managed to write across various publications, including Sustainability, Supply Chain, Procurement, Manufacturing, Healthcare and March8.

Her interest in journalism came from a school project, which explored Anglo Saxon letter writing, the BBC news alert of its time.

Adams hails from the West Midlands, but has kayaked through the Australian bush, toured a baklava factory in Iraq and backpacked through Communist Asia. She is particularly interested in vegan food, white noise sleep apps and the song writing journey of Taylor Swift.