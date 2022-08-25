Profile Picture

Helen Sydney Adams

Editor

Profile Picture

After securing an MA in Journalism, Adams landed at BizClik Media through LinkedIn. Despite working from home, she has managed to write across various publications, including Sustainability, Supply Chain, Procurement, Manufacturing, Healthcare and March8.

Her interest in journalism came from a school project, which explored Anglo Saxon letter writing, the BBC news alert of its time. 

Adams hails from the West Midlands, but has kayaked through the Australian bush, toured a baklava factory in Iraq and backpacked through Communist Asia. She is particularly interested in vegan food, white noise sleep apps and the song writing journey of Taylor Swift. 

Follow on LinkedIn

Articles by Helen Sydney Adams

View All

Webinar: The Road to Smart Manufacturing Starts with MES

Join Infor's Martyn Gill, Sales Director & Andrew Kinder, Industry & Solution Strategy, for a webinar: The Road to Smart Manufacturing Starts with MES

Energy efficiency can help meet the world’s thirst for water

Stefan Floeck, President IEC LV Motors at ABB, explores how energy efficiency can increase the volume of safe drinking water

The importance of electrifying buildings in 2023

Prabhat Ranjan, CTO of Sustainable Buildings at Honeywell, discusses the clean energy transition, carbon neutrality targets & electrifying buildings

gravity9 supports clients in their digital journey

At gravity9, a combination of art and science brings a product together, taking clients like AMH closer towards their digital journey

Company Reports by Helen Sydney Adams

View All

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI use in the home

AMH rents homes & builds them. Chief Technology Officer Philip Irby discusses AI & building a resident experience-focused platform

Sanofi: The arrival of the ‘haute couture’ supply chain

Arnaud Dourlens, Head of Clinical Supply Chain Operations at Sanofi, on building a resilient supply chain and creating efficient clinical trials

Sustainability initiatives at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola’s iconic bottles are internationally recognised, but Coca-Cola Europacific Partners aims to implement a more sustainable purpose for used bottles

TotalEnergies’ on bitumen supply & sustainable solutions

TotalEnergies’ Bitumen division Garr Chau, Supply Chain Manager & Rick Ashton, Market Development Manager, on the road to sustainable solutions

Interviews by Helen Sydney Adams

View All

Philip Irby

Chief Technology Officer, AMH

Arnaud Dourlens

Head of Clinical Supply Chain Operations at Sanofi

Rick Ashton

Bitumen Market Development Manager at TotalEnergies

Dr. Garr Chau

Supply chain and strategic planning manager at TotalEnergies

Lists by Helen Sydney Adams

View All
Featured

Top 10 businesses offering miscarriage leave

After the wide acceptance of paternity leave, businesses are now considering offering employees paid leave after experiencing a miscarriage

Press Releases by Helen Sydney Adams

View All

Just Announced: Resource Advisor ESG by Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric reimagines ESG data and reporting challenges with EcoStruxure Resource Advisor

Videos by Helen Sydney Adams

View All

gravity9 supports clients in their digital journey

Featured

AMH’s Philip Irby on AI Use in the Home

Featured

Ajit Kolhe from AWS on Sustainability & Automotive Solutions

Featured

Cognizant’s Dligently Curated GfK Modernisation Partnership