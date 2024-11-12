Alliance to End Plastic Waste Q&A: US$2.1tn is Needed

Whilst the Great Pacific Garbage Patch may be the most well known of its kind, it’s certainly not the only one.

By 2050, another 33 billion tonnes of plastic are projected to accumulate on the planet.

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste is composed of around 70 member organisations and aims to tackle this problem.

Jörg Sabo, Global Director of Marketing & Innovation at Greiner, a member of the Alliance, says: “Supporting the Alliance to End Plastic Waste reinforces our commitment to reducing waste and advancing recycling initiatives, ensuring that plastics remain valuable resources within the circular loop and not pollutants in the environment".