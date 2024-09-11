Top 10: Sustainable Supply Chain Strategies

For companies all around the world, supply chain sustainability is now a primary concern, with many organisations committed to achieving net zero by 2050.



In fact, Deloitte suggests that around 70% of corporate emissions are Scope 3 emissions (those which occur up and down a company’s supply chain). Therefore, it’s incredibly important for business leaders to address these emissions with a supply chain strategy.

It’s important to remember that sustainability is about more than just emissions too. Reducing waste, conserving resources and empowering suppliers are also very important to modern sustainable businesses and a green supply chain strategy should also take all these things into account.



So, today we’re spotlighting 10 of our favourite sustainable supply chain strategies, exploring the ways modern companies are innovating and investing in sustainable solutions.

10. Circular packaging

Key companies: Diageo

Main benefits: Reduction in plastic production