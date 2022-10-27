Appian, AWS, and Xebia align low-code with sustainability

Digital transformation incorporates ESG

As an AWS leader enabling sustainability solutions built on the cloud, Mary Wilson, Global Sustainability Lead at AWS, talks about the company’s involvement with Appian and the achievements it has made in line with the company’s ESG roadmap and how it will support further businesses.

“Our objective is to help our customers achieve sustainability goals across their business operations,” says Wilson. “We’re going to start looking at data availability, meaning access to more data, creating the business value that Appian provides and enabling actionable insights.”

Speaking on behalf of Appcino (proudly part of Xebia), an Appian software development partner, Tarun Khatri, Co-Founder & Executive Director, explains just how critical ESG is in the face of digital transformation.

“We have led these transformation journeys and digitised the most mission-critical aspects of enterprises over the past decade,” says Khatri. “Specifically, what we have seen around ESG carbon management is that the investment community now considers ESG reporting as a major factor for measuring the overall performance of an organisation. This means enterprises need the right approach that will centre strategy around sustainability through automation and innovative engineering.”

The continued collaboration among the three organisations will give customers the opportunity to accelerate their ESG goals by gaining a better understanding of the sustainability space. Each business will support customers in a unique way: AWS with its leading cloud services, Appcino by creating new innovative applications using Appian, and Appian with the speed and agility of its low-code platform.

“We love the sustainability program that Mary is driving and the work that Tarun is doing with Appcino to innovate and create new applications for our platform,” says Heffner.

“We’re going to bring it all together, and we’re extremely excited to see what we can do for our customers—from the starting point through to accelerating this journey.”