Tom Swallow

Editor

My passion for writing—and all things creative—accelerated as I climbed the ladder from Editorial Assistant to Editor in under 18 months. In that time, I've had the pleasure of writing various content types from B2B content for web and social media, to interview industry executives on topics, such as technology, supply chain and procurement, fintech, mining and energy, and sustainability—including e-mobility, net zero and ESG discussions. This allows me to craft features and long-form articles on high-level executives and the companies they work for to promote their business achievements.

Alphabet sees exponential growth in sustainable mobility

Offering leasing opportunities to consumers, Alphabet has seen exponential growth in electric vehicle adoption—influencing sustainable transportation

Azimut commits to sustainable luxury with hybrid yacht tech

The luxury bespoke superyacht builder, Azimut announced its Seadeck Series fitted with hybrid-electric motor technology for lower-emission yacht propulsion

Nuclear energy could be the saviour of net-zero strategies

The UK will classify nuclear energy as environmentally sustainable as the country hopes it will save emissions and meet current net-zero energy demands

Diageo partners Oxford-based business school to teach ESG

Supported by Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, Diageo’s leadership team will undergo ESG training to align them with its Society 2030 plan

AEHRA automobile’s rule-defying ultra-premium EV escapades

A groundbreaking automotive business, AEHRA’s Co-Founder and CEO, Hazim Nada, talks of the EV vision, strategy, and the SUV’s sustainable credentials

TCS drives e-mobility through future-ready ecosystems

Laksh Parthasarathy, Global Business Head - Smart Mobility Group at Tata Consultancy Services, enables firms and consumers move into the mobility ecosystem

HCLTech: Equipping manufacturers for a global world

Shankar Gopalkrishnan, Senior Vice President, Head of Manufacturing, HCLTech, discusses localization versus globalization and the impact of technology.

Sustainable electric vehicle adventure driven by procurement

Brad Hood, Director of Indirect Purchasing at Rivian, on the benefits of a ‘blank canvas’ and how the EV manufacturer implements sustainable procurement

Hazim Nada

Co-Founder and CEO at AEHRA

Laksh Parthasarathy

Laksh Parthasarathy, Global Business Head - Smart Mobility Group at Tata Consultancy Services

Shankar Gopalkrishnan

Senior VP, Manufacturing & Utilities Vertical at HCL Technologies

Brad Hood

Director of Indirect Purchasing at Rivian

Top 10: Brands for Diverse Corporate Social Responsibility

Diversity is a mission but also a characteristic of corporate social responsibility (CSR) as different industries strategise for their unique challenges

Top 10 green technology innovations

Reducing carbon emissions and leveraging a circular economy is the key focus for developers of green technologies, here are 10 solutions that could work

Top 10: things to consider when setting net zero goals

Businesses are increasingly focused on net-zero emissions, but what are the key factors that will help them get there? Here are 10 things to consider

Top 10: ways to improve workplace D,E&I

Businesses are seeing the value of their employees, but some lack the initiatives that encourage D,E&I in the workplace, so here are 10 ways to do so

AEHRA CEO shares its automotive vision and EV disruption

TCS drives e-mobility through future-ready ecosystems

IBM and Oracle deliver AIG hospitality services on the cloud

HCL Technologies: Tooling Manufacturers for a Digital Future