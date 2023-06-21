AXA has released a new course through its climate training product – The Climate School – which focuses on tackling the challenges of sustainable sourcing and procurement.

The course, named “Sustainable Procurement,” was designed specifically for corporate buyers, to allow them to create actionable strategies and build sustainable relationships with suppliers.

Through the course, buyers will gain a deeper understanding of how they play a central role in supporting and reducing the impact their business has on the environment while improving its social responsibility efforts.

The course also aims to enhance buyers' understanding of environmental procurement, highlighting that it extends beyond price considerations, and new methodologies to help reevaluate and reshape the procurement procedure.

“By providing short, scientifically sound and actionable lessons, our new “Sustainable Procurement” course empowers corporate buyers to make unique and meaningful contributions to their organisation’s sustainability strategy,” says Celli Lloyd, UK Country Launcher, AXA Climate.

“It is our hope that as more buyers and other procurement professionals come to view their role as an opportunity to transform their own company’s sourcing practices, it will have a ripple effect across entire supply chains.”