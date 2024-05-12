Bain & Company: Sustainable Circular Manufacturing

Circularity refers to systems that are self-regenerating and continuous. A circular manufacturing economy is one without wasted products or materials, with refurbishment, reuse and recycling built into supply chain labour. Circularity creates more sustainable and efficient manufacturing operations, and is by 2023, set to revolutionise the ways the manufacturing sector operates.

Bain & Company is a global consultancy firm. Its ‘Machinery And Equipment Report 2024’ specifically focuses on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) while exploring the long-term impacts of circularity. It foresees a near future where profit pools shift to address rising numbers of companies practising circularity to extend the lifespan of their machinery and preserve vital materials. In this future, value chains will be reconfigured, to match the success of companies that pursue growth through sustainable means.

This vision of the future is shared by machinery executives. An earlier study by the consultancy reported that 60% of them envisioned their industry’s future as circular. In Bain & Company’s most recent report, executives recognise that circularity promotes closer, long-term customer relationships and lowers the cost of equipment ownership. They have conviction in the future of circular business models, with a majority agreeing that they will significantly reduce costs, enhance operational capabilities and increase customer satisfaction.

Some companies are already embracing this, with the same study highlighting that 47% of machinery companies had made circularity commitments. However, the majority of initiatives have a narrow scope focused on waste reduction, recycling and reduction of inputs. The report warns against the mentality, prominent among leadership teams, that circularity is a sustainability topic linked to regulation. In reality, circulation is a value-creation opportunity, providing enhanced customer relationships and access, supply chain resiliency and new profit opportunities.

The success of supply chain circularity is strongly connected to OEMs' effective use of digital solutions. Circular business models depend on interconnected machines and data to reduce the use of raw materials. The Internet of Things (IoT) provides meaningful data that helps manufacturers enhance their energy efficiency and reduce their reliance on harmful resources. Without it, circularity is less effective as a business model, meaning OEMs' approach to digital transformation is crucial in this area.