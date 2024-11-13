BRE: A Call to Action for Sustainable Construction
The CEO of a leading science body, the Building Research Establishment (BRE), has put forth an unequivocal message urging the construction industry to tackle the pressing issue of climate change proactively.
Gillian Charlesworth, CEO of the BRE, says that the built environment plays a pivotal role in achieving net zero emissions.
BRE is a prominent voice in building science. The establishment explains that the sector is responsible for a staggering 40% of carbon emissions worldwide. Gillian expresses her concern in a blog post published on the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' (RICS) website. RICS is an international professional body committed to advancing knowledge and upholding standards in construction.
Under Gillian's leadership, BRE has begun developing standards and methodologies that enhance building sustainability. She says: "Our BREEAM certification scheme has been instrumental in raising the bar for sustainable building practices."
BREEAM, which stands for Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method, covers a broad spectrum, including master-planning projects, infrastructure and buildings.
Gillian also hopes to increase the use of innovative construction materials and methodologies in achieving net zero goals. BRE's ongoing research into new materials and technology is pivotal in this development.
"We're exploring everything from low-carbon concrete alternatives to advanced insulation materials," she explains. These innovations hold promise for reducing the carbon footprint of buildings across their lifecycles.
The importance of retrofitting
Gillian also explains the importance of retrofitting existing buildings—a crucial element in combatting climate change.
Most structures standing today will continue to exist in 2050, so adapting these for net zero goals is essential.
In 2023, a cross-party group of UK Members of Parliament called for a “national war effort” of retrofitting to solve the problem of heat leakage, chronic amongst a huge proportion of the UK's buildings.
Gillian agrees this is vital: "We need to focus on upgrading our existing building stock to meet modern energy efficiency standards."
This mission presents both a formidable challenge and a substantial opportunity for the industry. BRE has developed several tools and methodologies to facilitate the retrofitting process, notably the Home Quality Mark (HQM). This certification scheme aids homeowners and tenants in evaluating the quality and sustainability of both new and renovated homes.
Gillian calls for governmental action to support retrofitting initiatives more robustly: "Policy incentives and funding mechanisms are essential to accelerate the pace of retrofitting across the UK,."
The role of digital tools in sustainable construction
Gillian also points to the transformative potential of digital technologies in achieving sustainability objectives. One such technology, Building Information Modelling (BIM), allows for more precise planning and reduced waste.
"Digital tools like BIM can help us optimise building design, reduce material waste and improve energy performance," she says. BRE is at the forefront of developing and promoting the use of these digital tools in construction, including a certification scheme for BIM that helps professionals demonstrate their expertise in this fast-evolving area.
With a call to upskill the industry, Gillian emphasises the need for investment in training and education to ensure the workforce is well-equipped to harness these digital tools.
However, she remains optimistic: "By embracing innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation, we can create a built environment that not only meets the needs of today but safeguards the future for generations to come."
