BRE: A Call to Action for Sustainable Construction

The CEO of a leading science body, the Building Research Establishment (BRE), has put forth an unequivocal message urging the construction industry to tackle the pressing issue of climate change proactively.

Gillian Charlesworth, CEO of the BRE, says that the built environment plays a pivotal role in achieving net zero emissions.

BRE is a prominent voice in building science. The establishment explains that the sector is responsible for a staggering 40% of carbon emissions worldwide. Gillian expresses her concern in a blog post published on the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' (RICS) website. RICS is an international professional body committed to advancing knowledge and upholding standards in construction.​​​​​​​