James Darley

A Look at Nitto's New Green Project at Turin's Tennis Finals

2024's Nitto ATP Turin Finals tournament hosted 'The Green Wall', a living installation raising awareness of CO2 reduction & corporate sustainability

Brian Cox & Hogan Lovells: Is the Earth Worth Saving?

Professor Brian Cox, renowned astrophysicist and environmentalist, spoke at Hogan Lovells' ESG GameChangers Summit about the impacts of climate change

How DS Smith & Zalando Are Bringing Eco-Packaging to Fashion

DS Smith and Zalando have joined forces to bring sustainable packaging to the fashion industry, subverting labels of 'fast fashion' and wastefulness

Inside IKEA's Massive New Investment in Net Zero Solutions

IKEA's Ingka Group has committed US$1.5bn to new sustainability measures including retrofitting, renewable energy production and energy management tech

Top 10: Sustainable Supply Chain Strategies

Our top sustainable supply chain strategies include blockchain, refurbishment & waste management used by companies like IBM, Philips & Toyota