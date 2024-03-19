James Darley

Deputy Editor of Sustainability Portfolio
2024's Nitto ATP Turin Finals tournament hosted 'The Green Wall', a living installation raising awareness of CO2 reduction & corporate sustainability…
Professor Brian Cox, renowned astrophysicist and environmentalist, spoke at Hogan Lovells' ESG GameChangers Summit about the impacts of climate change…
DS Smith and Zalando have joined forces to bring sustainable packaging to the fashion industry, subverting labels of 'fast fashion' and wastefulness…
IKEA's Ingka Group has committed US$1.5bn to new sustainability measures including retrofitting, renewable energy production and energy management tech…
Our top sustainable supply chain strategies include blockchain, refurbishment & waste management used by companies like IBM, Philips & Toyota…