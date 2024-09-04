Carlsberg & Brooklyn: Finding the Secret to Sustainable Beer

If we listen carefully, nature often has a way of answering our climate questions.

Take, for example, the question: “How can we brew sustainable beer?”

It turns out that nature has had the answer up its green sleeves for centuries – a West African grain called fonio.

The miracle grain explained

Fonio is something of a miracle, growing without the need for fertilisers, irrigation, pesticides, fungicides or weed killers.

Not a single chemical is required and it grows to maturity in seven to nine weeks, even if it rains only a few times annually, in the Sahel at the edge of the desert.

It is effectively a zero-input grain, which enables lower impact on the environment while supporting thousands of small-hold farmers in West Africa.

Crucially, according to Brooklyn Brewery Brewmaster Garrett Oliver, “the beers taste wonderful”.

Fonio is in the millet family. There are two types - white fonio and black fonio.

Garrett explains: “It’s been cultivated in central West Africa for 5,000 years but was

largely ripped out by colonial powers. Fonio grows well in poor soils, it restores the land

and it traditionally has provided food security for the people of the region.”

He adds: “Fonio is also delicious at the dinner table, and I’m really happy to see influential grocery chains such as Whole Foods Markets carrying fonio on grocery shelves.

“It cooks up in five minutes and it’s like an even more flavorful version of couscous or quinoa.”

For true aficionados, Garrett offers this tasting note: “Beers brewed with fonio tend to evoke

white wine - Sauvignon blanc, gewurztraminer, lychee fruit and tropical aromatics.”

The ingredients for success

The (re)discovery of the power of fonio has led to a landmark collaboration between Brooklyn Brewery and breweries from seven countries, coming together to create a series of limited-edition beers that will spotlight fonio's qualities.

Brewing for Impact also includes giants Carlsberg (Denmark) and Guinness (Ireland), household names including Thornbridge (UK) – and the tiny Senegalese microbrewery Maison Kalao.