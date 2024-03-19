Profile Picture

Steven Downes

Editor in Chief | Sustainability Magazine

Steven Downes is the Editor of Sustainability Magazine.

How EY Helps Extreme E Racing to be ‘Sustainable Beacon’

Accountancy multinational EY is partnering with Extreme E to help the motor racing series measure and reduce its carbon emissions

How WPP Sets Rigorous Greenwashing Standards for Agencies

British multinational WPP is making significant Scope 1 and 2 emissions reductions and demanding ‘honesty and integrity’ on greenwashing from its partners

What are Sainsbury’s New SBTi-Agreed Sustainability Targets?

Retailer Sainsbury’s has set a series of tougher targets for cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – verified by the Science Based Targets initiative

How Cathay Pacific’s Sustainability Mission is Taking Off

Cathay Pacific is updating carbon-reduction targets and harnessing sustainable aviation fuel in a bid to be a ‘leading contributor’ to net-zero progress

Top 10: Sustainability Awards 2024

It is a big boost to companies to get recognition for their ESG work. Sustainability Magazine brings you 10 awards that honour green companies and projects